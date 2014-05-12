(Fixes the format) May 9 (Reuters)- Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT / Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 20.75 19.80 21.15 10.52 (+4.8 pct) (+6.0 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating 2.16 2.05 (+5.1 pct) (+8.1 pct) Recurring 2.21 2.07 2.31 1.13 (+6.9 pct) (+12.5 pct) (+4.6 pct) (+0.2 pct) Net 1.25 1.05 1.37 680 mln (+19.4 pct) (+8.8 pct) (+9.3 pct) (+4.5 pct) EPS 40.89 yen 34.25 yen 44.67 yen 22.17 yen EPS Diluted 38.50 yen 32.81 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 12.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 15.00 yen 12.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd develops and supplies financial accounting software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.