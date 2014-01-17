Jan 17 (Reuters) -
Nintendo Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
Full year to Full year to
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual Div 100.00 yen 260.00 yen
-Q2 Div nil
-Q4 Div 100.00 yen 260.00 yen
NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltdis a top-ranked maker of home video game
machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006
allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
