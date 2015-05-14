(Adds company 6 months forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- Sumco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 60.42 50.93 123.00 (+18.6 pct) (+12.8 pct) Operating 8.86 5.06 17.80 (+74.9 pct) (+41.2 pct) Recurring 7.47 4.03 15.00 (+85.3 pct) (+44.9 pct) Net 5.15 2.81 10.50 (+83.3 pct) (+34.2 pct) EPS 18.90 yen 9.82 yen 38.93 yen EPS Diluted 18.10 yen 9.17 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div 4.00 yen NOTE - Sumco Corp is a major maker of silicon wafers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.