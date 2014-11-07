Nov 7 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 235.93 236.33 515.00 (-0.2 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+3.4 pct) Operating 3.37 569 mln 12.50 (+491.9 pct) (-82.0 pct) (+11.9 pct) Recurring loss 1.35 loss 1.95 5.50 (+7.6 pct) Net loss 2.43 loss 4.95 20.00 EPS loss 6.63 yen loss 14.35 yen 54.47 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.