BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 mln
* CEO James J. Volker's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mMY2Da) Further company coverage:
Nov 7 (Reuters)- Pioneer Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 235.93 236.33 515.00 (-0.2 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+3.4 pct) Operating 3.37 569 mln 12.50 (+491.9 pct) (-82.0 pct) (+11.9 pct) Recurring loss 1.35 loss 1.95 5.50 (+7.6 pct) Net loss 2.43 loss 4.95 20.00 EPS loss 6.63 yen loss 14.35 yen 54.47 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Pioneer Corp is a major maker of high-end audio equipment and car audio. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* CEO James J. Volker's 2016 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mMY2Da) Further company coverage:
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
* Agreement has annual raises up to $10 per week each year into health reimbursement account for over 300 drivers & inside facility workers Further company coverage: