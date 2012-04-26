APRIL 26 (Reuters)-

Kyocera Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.19 trln 1.27 trln 1.37 trln

(-6.0 pct) (+18.0 pct) (+15.0 pct) Operating 105.58 155.92 140.00

(-32.3 pct) (+144.2 pct) (+32.6 pct) Pretax 122.79 172.33 151.20

(-28.7 pct) (+183.5 pct) (+23.1 pct) Net 82.90 122.45 96.00

(-32.3 pct) (+205.4 pct) (+15.8 pct) EPS 451.90 yen 667.23 yen 523.30 yen EPS Diluted 451.90 yen 667.23 yen Annual div 120.00 yen 130.00 yen 120.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 60.00 yen 70.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6971.TK1.