U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
APRIL 26 (Reuters)-
Kyocera Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.19 trln 1.27 trln 1.37 trln
(-6.0 pct) (+18.0 pct) (+15.0 pct) Operating 105.58 155.92 140.00
(-32.3 pct) (+144.2 pct) (+32.6 pct) Pretax 122.79 172.33 151.20
(-28.7 pct) (+183.5 pct) (+23.1 pct) Net 82.90 122.45 96.00
(-32.3 pct) (+205.4 pct) (+15.8 pct) EPS 451.90 yen 667.23 yen 523.30 yen EPS Diluted 451.90 yen 667.23 yen Annual div 120.00 yen 130.00 yen 120.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 60.00 yen 70.00 yen NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and capacitors. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6971.TK1.
* Pzena Investment Management, reports 6.26 percent passive stake in Essendant Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries traveling to the United States.