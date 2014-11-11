(Company corrects figures in table) Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nichimo Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 36.20 35.00 Recurring 432 mln 100 mln Net 343 mln 60 mln EPS 10.06 yen 1.76 yen NOTE - Nichimo Co Ltd is involved in the trading and cultivation of aquatic plants and also machinery materials. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.