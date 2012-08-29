AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Toho Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Jan 31, 2013 Jan 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 200.00 200.00 Operating 2.60 3.20 Recurring 2.80 3.30 Net 1.20 1.40 EPS 22.05 yen 25.78 yen NOTE - Toho Co Ltd is a food wholesaler and a convenient store operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.