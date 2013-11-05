(Adds company forecast) Nov 5 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.52 3.89 842 mln (-9.4 pct) (-6.1 pct) Operating 69 mln 226 mln loss 6 mln (-69.4 pct) Recurring 79 mln 228 mln loss 8 mln (-65.2 pct) Net 69 mln 190 mln loss 8 mln (-63.5 pct) EPS 15.89 yen 42.64 yen loss 1.83 yen EPS Diluted 15.76 yen 42.55 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.