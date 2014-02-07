(Change the table as follows) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Daito Electron Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 34.90 36.07 36.30 17.70 (-3.2 pct) (-11.1 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+3.0 pct) Operating 138 mln 345 mln 430 mln 50 mln (-59.9 pct) (-62.2 pct) (+210.1 pct) Recurring 252 mln 466 mln 410 mln 40 mln (-45.9 pct) (-47.8 pct) (+62.3 pct) (+20.3 pct) Net loss 77 mln 182 mln 60 mln loss 90 mln (-72.0 pct) EPS loss 6.94 yen 16.49 yen 5.40 yen loss 8.10 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Daito Electron Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.