(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 11 (Reuters)- PGM Holdings KK CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 15 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 55.59 55.84 93.20 (-0.5 pct) (+1.3 pct) Operating 6.90 7.03 11.10 (-1.9 pct) (+17.4 pct) Recurring 5.21 5.22 8.40 (-0.2 pct) (+19.4 pct) Net 2.07 3.02 3.00 (-31.3 pct) (+28.6 pct) EPS 17.49 yen 25.46 yen 25.31 yen EPS Diluted 17.48 yen 25.45 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.