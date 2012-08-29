AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Vitec Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 55.70 63.00 Operating 270 mln 270 mln Recurring 370 mln 370 mln Net 280 mln 280 mln EPS 23.94 yen 23.94 yen NOTE - Vitec Co Ltd is a trading company that handles semiconductors and electronic parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.