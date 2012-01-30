JANUARY 30 (Reuters)-

Fuji Film Holdings Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.62 trln 1.65 trln 2.20 trln

(-2.0 pct) (+3.4 pct) (-0.8 pct) Operating 85.57 122.49 110.00

(-30.1 pct) (-19.3 pct) Pretax 57.69 109.12 78.00

(-47.1 pct) (-33.4 pct) Net 23.70 58.41 28.00

(-59.4 pct) (-56.1 pct) EPS 49.19 yen 119.72 yen 58.13 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 30.00 yen 35.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 17.50 yen 15.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 15.00 yen 17.50 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4901.TK1.