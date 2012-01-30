JANUARY 30 (Reuters)-
Fuji Film Holdings Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 1.62 trln 1.65 trln 2.20 trln
(-2.0 pct) (+3.4 pct) (-0.8 pct)
Operating 85.57 122.49 110.00
(-30.1 pct) (-19.3 pct)
Pretax 57.69 109.12 78.00
(-47.1 pct) (-33.4 pct)
Net 23.70 58.41 28.00
(-59.4 pct) (-56.1 pct)
EPS 49.19 yen 119.72 yen 58.13 yen
EPS Diluted
Annual div 30.00 yen 35.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 17.50 yen 15.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 15.00 yen 17.50 yen
NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
