(Changed date to Dec 22) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Grandes, Inc. PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.20 2.20 Operating 285 mln 270 mln Recurring 285 mln 270 mln Net 173 mln 165 mln EPS 165.12 yen 159.11 yen NOTE - Grandes, Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.