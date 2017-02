Feb 2 (Reuters) -

NIPPON SHEET

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

420.78 435.89 560.00

(-3.5 pct) Operating 6.49 21.17 4.00

(-69.4 pct) Pretax

prft 1.26 prft 15.38 loss 5.00

(-91.8 pct) Net

prft 1.29 prft 9.13 loss 3.00

(-85.9 pct) EPS

prft Y1.43 prft Y12.02 loss Y3.33 Diluted Y1.43 Y11.63 EPS Annual div Y6.00

NOTE - Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd is a major glass manufacturer (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)

