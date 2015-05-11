May 11 (Reuters)-
Suzuki Motor Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 1.66 trln 1.50 trln
(+11.0 pct) (+5.4 pct)
Operating 69.13 97.01
(-28.7 pct) (+26.9 pct)
Recurring 74.65 99.32
(-24.8 pct) (+29.4 pct)
Net 51.25 67.22
(-23.8 pct) (+84.6 pct)
EPS 91.34 yen 119.81 yen
EPS Diluted 91.32 yen 119.79 yen
Ann Div 27.00 yen 24.00 yen 27.00 yen
-Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 Div 17.00 yen 14.00 yen 17.00 yen
NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
