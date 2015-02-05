BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs 4.79 bln won contract with Samsung Electronics
* Says it signs 4.79 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump
(Adds company forecast) Feb 5 (Reuters)- Septeni Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 14.03 12.53 29.23 (+11.9 pct) (+15.1 pct) (+9.1 pct) Operating 429 mln 682 mln 979 mln (-37.1 pct) (+134.9 pct) (-24.3 pct) Recurring 480 mln 737 mln 1.07 (-34.9 pct) (+118.2 pct) (-22.5 pct) Net 1.03 413 mln 1.38 (+150.2 pct) (+121.4 pct) (+75.4 pct) EPS 40.47 yen 16.38 yen 53.79 yen EPS Diluted 39.73 yen 15.89 yen Ann Div -Q2 div NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services, using direct mails and Internet advertising. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
