MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.
Jan 28 (Reuters)- Canon Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.08 trln 2.15 trln (-3.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating 204.94 212.44 (-3.5 pct) (-1.2 pct) Recurring 249.35 236.70 (+5.3 pct) (+0.4 pct) Net 175.47 170.38 (+3.0 pct) (+8.1 pct) EPS 157.72 yen 148.43 yen EPS Diluted 157.72 yen 148.43 yen Ann Div 150.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 85.00 yen 65.00 yen NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
NEW DELHI, March 24 The Carlyle Group has acquired a minority stake in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, while existing investor hedge fund Tiger Global also raised its stake, for a combined investment of more than $100 million, the buyout fund said on Friday.