(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Cybernet Systems Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 Months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.77 13.58 16.00 8.37 (-0.3 pct) Operating 494 mln 555 mln 1.00 680 mln (-12.1 pct) Recurring 676 mln 731 mln 1.10 729 mln (+4.6 pct) Net 335 mln 380 mln 600 mln 375 mln (+26.7 pct) EPS 10.78 yen 12.21 yen 19.26 yen 12.06 yen Ann Div 1,040.00 yen 11.20 yen -Q2 Div 520.00 yen 520.00 yen 5.60 yen -Q4 Div 5.20 yen 520.00 yen 5.60 yen NOTE - Cybernet Systems Co Ltd imports business-use computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.