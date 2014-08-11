(Adds percent change figure for netprofie(-65.3pct)) Aug 8 (Reuters)- Kitanihon Spinning Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 114 mln 98 mln 440 mln (+16.8 pct) (-21.6 pct) (+10.7 pct) Operating 0 mln loss 8 mln 7 mln Recurring 2 mln loss 6 mln 1 mln Net 3 mln 9 mln 1 mln (-65.3 pct) EPS 0.26 yen 0.76 yen 0.08 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Kitanihon Spinning Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.