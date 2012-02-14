(Corrects reporting period)

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

YOKOHAMA RUBBER

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9M ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 465.13 519.74 575.00

268.00 (+11.4 pct) Operating 26.29 29.49 40.00

12.80 (+37.5 pct) Recurring 20.72 23.36 37.00

11.00 (+24.6 pct) Net 11.62 13.92 25.00

9.00 (+21.2 pct) EPS Y34.68 Y41.55 Y74.62

Y26.86 Annual div Y7.00 Y10.00 Y13.00

-H1 Div Y3.00 Y4.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd is a major tire manufacturer

