(Adds company forecast) Nov 8 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 120.87 77.51 152.65 - 154.48 (+55.9 pct) (+40.8 - +42.5 pct) Operating 50.38 38.47 57.13 - 58.30 (+30.9 pct) (+20.9 - +23.3 pct) Pretax 50.64 36.85 57.83 - 59.00 (+37.4 pct) (+33.5 - +36.2 pct) Net 34.57 27.73 39.38 - 40.30 (+24.7 pct) (+39.2 - +42.5 pct) EPS Basic 79.05 yen 64.19 yen 89.97 yen - 92.06 yen EPS Diluted 77.69 yen 62.44 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.