BRIEF-New Zealand Refining posts throughput of 7.2 mln barrels for Jan/Feb
* Achieved a gross refinery margin (grm) of USD 6.58 per barrel for January/February period
Apr 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.44 trln 2.21 trln 2.46 trln (+10.2 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+0.8 pct) Operating 140.81 114.12 160.00 (+23.4 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+13.6 pct) Pretax 157.15 119.19 160.00 (+31.9 pct) (+33.6 pct) (+1.8 pct) Net 81.00 54.27 85.00 (+49.3 pct) (+24.0 pct) (+4.9 pct) EPS 168.07 yen 112.65 yen 176.36 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as a sharp pullback in Wall Street on doubts about Donald Trump's economic agenda prompted investors to rush to safe haven assets such as gold and government bonds.
March 22 Indian online marketplace Snapdeal is in talks with domestic rivals Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd and Flipkart for a potential sale, Indian daily business newspaper Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.