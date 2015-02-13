UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Feb 12 (Reuters)- Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 20.74 21.29 29.50 (-2.6 pct) (+9.8 pct) (+2.3 pct) Operating 1.59 1.61 2.18 (-1.1 pct) (+10.3 pct) Recurring 1.03 946 mln 1.30 - 1.40 (+8.5 pct) (+15.6 - +24.5 pct) Net 258 mln 529 mln 850 mln - 900 mln (-51.2 pct) (-37.3 - -33.6 pct) EPS 7.25 yen 14.87 yen 23.86 yen - 25.26 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd is a leading "maitake" mushroom grower and wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources