(Adds company forecast)
Nov 5 (Reuters)-
Septeni Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 45.98 41.36 12.40
(+11.2 pct) (+19.4 pct) (+13.8 pct)
Operating 1.59 1.53 580 mln
(+4.3 pct) (+64.5 pct) (+99.5 pct)
Recurring 1.75 1.64 590 mln
(+7.0 pct) (+67.2 pct) (+74.5 pct)
Net 1.21 677 mln 340 mln
(+78.3 pct) (+57.8 pct) (+82.2 pct)
EPS 47.90 yen 26.91 yen 13.48 yen
EPS Diluted 46.56 yen 26.22 yen
Ann Div 1,400.00 yen 1,000.00 yen
-Q2 Div
-Q4 Div 1,400.00 yen 1,000.00 yen
NOTE - Septeni Holdings Co Ltd provides client companies with marketing support services,
using direct mails and Internet advertising.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.