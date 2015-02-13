(Corrects conpany name to Findex Inc. from PSC Inc) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Findex Inc. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.86 2.38 3.70 1.13 (+20.2 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+29.2 pct) (-19.9 pct) Operating 992 mln 814 mln 1.58 191 mln (+21.8 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+59.5 pct) (-62.8 pct) Recurring 1.01 838 mln 1.58 191 mln (+20.3 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+57.0 pct) (-63.0 pct) Net 630 mln 517 mln 1.02 122 mln (+21.7 pct) (+19.9 pct) (+62.2 pct) (-61.7 pct) EPS 72.75 yen 59.85 yen 39.33 yen 4.70 yen EPS Diluted 71.06 yen 58.41 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 20.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen NIL 1.67 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 20.00 yen 3.33 yen NOTE - Findex Inc. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.