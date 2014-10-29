(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 27 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 102.83 103.73 162.00 (-0.9 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating 3.26 5.02 4.60 (-35.1 pct) (-33.1 pct) Recurring 3.61 5.47 4.80 (-34.1 pct) (-30.5 pct) Net 2.25 3.99 2.50 (-43.6 pct) (-29.6 pct) EPS 22.70 yen 40.17 yen 25.21 yen EPS Diluted 22.70 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd is a major producer of tomato processed foods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.