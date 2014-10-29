UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 27 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 102.83 103.73 162.00 (-0.9 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating 3.26 5.02 4.60 (-35.1 pct) (-33.1 pct) Recurring 3.61 5.47 4.80 (-34.1 pct) (-30.5 pct) Net 2.25 3.99 2.50 (-43.6 pct) (-29.6 pct) EPS 22.70 yen 40.17 yen 25.21 yen EPS Diluted 22.70 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 22.00 yen 16.50 yen NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd is a major producer of tomato processed foods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources