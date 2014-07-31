Jul 31 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 1.30 trln 1.32 trln
(-1.2 pct) (+9.8 pct)
Operating
Recurring 394.94 420.65
(-6.1 pct) (+23.5 pct)
Net 240.49 255.29
(-5.8 pct) (+39.6 pct)
EPS 16.98 yen 18.03 yen
EPS Diluted 16.89 yen 17.96 yen
Ann Div 16.00 yen 16.00 yen
-Q2 div 7.00 yen 8.00 yen
-Q4 div 9.00 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
