(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 11 (Reuters)- Twinbird Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 11 months and 3 days ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2014 Mar 25, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.14 12.40 13.40 6.10 (-17.4 pct) Operating 354 mln 313 mln 720 mln 230 mln (-80.2 pct) Recurring 327 mln 324 mln 620 mln 160 mln (-78.4 pct) Net 226 mln 150 mln 320 mln 100 mln (-83.9 pct) EPS 25.99 yen 17.29 yen 36.67 yen 11.46 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 Div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen 2.50 yen -Q4 Div 2.50 yen 2.50 yen 2.50 yen NOTE - Twinbird Co Ltd produces consumer electronics, health-care products, and outdoor products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)