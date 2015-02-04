(Adds Q2 dividend forecast) Feb 4 (Reuters)- Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 43.50 58.11 63.00 (+11.1 pct) Operating 4.03 4.99 5.50 (+78.5 pct) Recurring 4.14 5.12 5.60 (+73.6 pct) Net 2.42 3.35 3.50 (+81.2 pct) EPS 85.50 yen 118.47 yen 123.68 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen 48.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 24.00 yen NOTE - Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical maker . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.