(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 7 (Reuters)- Fuji Soft Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 75.21 69.86 149.20 (-0.6 pct) Operating 3.94 4.14 8.30 (+3.2 pct) Recurring 4.16 4.73 8.50 (+26.5 pct) Net 2.21 2.44 4.80 (+66.2 pct) EPS 70.93 yen 78.41 yen 154.15 yen EPS Diluted 70.84 yen 78.24 yen Ann Div 21.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 div 7.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.