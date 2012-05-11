BRIEF-Acura Pharmaceuticals files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 mln
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Panasonic Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.85 trln 8.69 trln 8.10 trln 3.96 trln
(-9.7 pct) (+17.2 pct) (+3.2 pct) (-1.1 pct) Operating Pretax loss 812.84 178.81 160.00 60.00 Net loss 772.17 74.02 50.00 15.00 EPS loss 333.96 yen 35.75 yen 21.63 yen 6.49 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6752.TK1.
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of New York-based marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc, will resign on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.