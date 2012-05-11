MAY 11 (Reuters)-

Panasonic Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 7.85 trln 8.69 trln 8.10 trln 3.96 trln

(-9.7 pct) (+17.2 pct) (+3.2 pct) (-1.1 pct) Operating Pretax loss 812.84 178.81 160.00 60.00 Net loss 772.17 74.02 50.00 15.00 EPS loss 333.96 yen 35.75 yen 21.63 yen 6.49 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6752.TK1.