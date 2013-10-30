Oct 30 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 12.10 trln 12.10 trln Operating 780.00 780.00 PreTax 765.00 780.00 Net 580.00 580.00 EPS Basic 321.81 yen 321.81 yen NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.