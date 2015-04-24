(Adds company forecast) Apr 24 (Reuters)- Vector Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 June 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 1.80 2.14 350 mln (-16.2 pct) (-13.6 pct) (-19.3 pct) Operating loss 31 mln loss 250 mln loss 65 mln Recurring loss 20 mln loss 242 mln loss 65 mln Net loss 29 mln loss 302 mln loss 66 mln EPS loss 2.16 yen loss 21.95 yen loss 4.78 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - Vector Inc is an application service provider which operates a popular Web site for downloading software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)