May 15 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 585.81 258.69 (+126.5 pct) (+16.7 pct) Operating 564.39 239.80 (+135.4 pct) (+16.9 pct) Recurring 551.69 226.55 (+143.5 pct) (+19.0 pct) Net 553.40 241.73 (+128.9 pct) (+28.5 pct) EPS 39.19 yen 15.80 yen EPS Diluted 39.14 yen 15.78 yen Ann Div 18.00 yen 16.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 Div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen 9.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.