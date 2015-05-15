May 15 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Revenues 585.81 258.69
(+126.5 pct) (+16.7 pct)
Operating 564.39 239.80
(+135.4 pct) (+16.9 pct)
Recurring 551.69 226.55
(+143.5 pct) (+19.0 pct)
Net 553.40 241.73
(+128.9 pct) (+28.5 pct)
EPS 39.19 yen 15.80 yen
EPS Diluted 39.14 yen 15.78 yen
Ann Div 18.00 yen 16.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q2 Div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen 9.00 yen
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.