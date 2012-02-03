(Adds figures for latest forecast)
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
MIXI
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
9.53 9.70 13.00-14.00
(-1.7 pct) (+33.2 pct)
Operating 1.39 2.77
1.60-2.50 (-50.0 pct) (+8.2 pct)
Recurring 1.23 2.58
1.30-2.30 (-52.5 pct) (+2.9
pct) Net 474 mln
1.24 500 mln-1.10
(-61.6 pct) (-1.9 pct)
EPS Y3,158.21 Y7,994.13
Y3,334.01-Y7,334.82 Diluted Y3,151.57
Y7,957.58 EPS Annual div
Y1,000.00
NOTE - Mixi Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
