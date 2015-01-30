Jan 30 (Reuters)- Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 311.12 283.14 400.00 (+9.9 pct) (+25.1 pct) (+4.4 pct) Operating 55.61 41.48 68.00 (+34.1 pct) (+20.1 pct) (+23.8 pct) Pretax 53.59 43.87 65.70 (+22.1 pct) (+29.5 pct) (+15.3 pct) Net 36.73 30.94 45.00 (+18.7 pct) (+31.5 pct) (+17.0 pct) EPS 270.58 yen 227.95 yen 331.53 yen Ann Div 91.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 Div 73.00 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.