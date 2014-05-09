UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds missing data) May 9 (Reuters)- VT Holdings CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 132.68 118.32 135.00 60.50 (+12.1 pct) (+23.3 pct) (+1.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) Operating 10.08 7.81 10.30 4.10 (+29.1 pct) (+17.2 pct) (+2.2 pct) (+1.3 pct) Recurring 9.98 7.66 10.10 4.00 (+30.3 pct) (+16.7 pct) (+1.2 pct) (+1.4 pct) Net 5.13 4.78 5.40 2.20 (+7.4 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+1.8 pct) EPS 46.29 yen 44.93 yen 45.90 yen 18.70 yen EPS Diluted 45.61 yen 44.13 yen Ann Div 37.00 yen 30.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q2 Div 16.00 yen 13.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 Div 21.00 yen 17.00 yen 7.00 yen NOTE - VT Holdings is a car dealer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources