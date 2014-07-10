BRIEF-Madkom Feb. revenue up 53 pct yoy
* Feb. revenue 371,846 zlotys ($91,340), up 53 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0710 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds company forecast) Jul 10 (Reuters)- Broccoli Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to May 31, 2014 May 31, 2013 Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.53 1.19 6.10 - 6.80 (+28.8 pct) (+3.3 pct) (-10.1 - +0.2 pct) Operating 460 mln 264 mln 1.60 - 2.00 (+73.6 pct) (-14.3 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Recurring 459 mln 264 mln 1.60 - 2.00 (+73.7 pct) (-14.3 pct) (-25.6 - -7.0 pct) Net 283 mln 239 mln 1.00 - 1.20 (+18.2 pct) (-27.2 pct) (-47.6 - -37.1 pct) EPS 8.66 yen 7.33 yen 30.55 yen - 36.66 yen EPS Diluted 7.32 yen Ann Div 13.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 13.00 yen NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation characters. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Airways New Zealand awards Leidos contract to modernize air traffic management systems
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.