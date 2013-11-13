(Adds company dividend forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.64 1.20 (+37.5 pct) (+24.7 pct) Operating loss 153 mln loss 381 mln Recurring loss 164 mln loss 396 mln Net loss 109 mln loss 239 mln EPS loss 19.73 yen loss 41.76 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen  20.00 yen - 30.00 yen -Q2 div nil  nil -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen - 30.00 yen NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.