(Corrects current period to 3 months ended Dec 31, 2011)

Feb 6 (Reuters) -

DYNAC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Dec 31, 2011 Sep 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 9.18 32.67 34.50

16.30

Operating 365 mln 147 mln

860 mln 70 mln Recurring 352 mln 89 mln 800 mln

40 mln Net loss 59 mln loss 594 mln prft 280 mln loss 60 mln EPS loss Y8.44 loss Y84.51 prft Y39.81

loss Y8.53 Annual div Y2.50 Y5.00 Y10.00

-H1 Div

Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Dynac Corp is a restaurant chain operator

