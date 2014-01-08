(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Cox Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 15.85 16.81 21.20 (-8.0 pct) Operating loss 1.10 loss 688 mln loss 1.40 Recurring loss 961 mln loss 519 mln loss 1.20 Net loss 1.19 loss 707 mln loss 2.30 EPS loss 43.19 yen loss 25.67 yen loss 83.42 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Cox Co Ltd sells casual wear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .