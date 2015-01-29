(Adds Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast) Jan 29 (Reuters)- Advantest Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 119.90 79.25 162.00 (+51.3 pct) (-18.5 pct) (+44.8 pct) Operating 9.81 loss 34.40 14.00 Pretax 13.31 loss 34.32 17.50 Net 9.24 loss 34.15 12.50 EPS 53.05 yen loss 196.12 yen 71.76 yen EPS Diluted 47.96 yen loss 196.12 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Advantest Corp is a measuring instruments maker, strong in chip testing devices. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.