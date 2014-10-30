(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Oct 30 (Reuters)- Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 26.86 27.86 43.50 (-3.6 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 2.32 2.60 3.50 (-10.9 pct) (+24.6 pct) Recurring 2.38 2.68 3.60 (-11.3 pct) (+19.9 pct) Net 1.24 1.56 2.00 (-20.6 pct) (+21.7 pct) EPS 43.85 yen 55.22 yen 70.67 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical maker . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.