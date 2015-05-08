(Adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Charm Care Corporation PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.17 4.25 7.05 - 7.15 (+21.7 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+21.3 - +23.0 pct) Operating 35 mln 430 mln 50 mln - 70 mln (-91.8 pct) (+3.3 pct) (-90.4 - -86.6 pct) Recurring loss 18 mln 273 mln 0 mln - 20 mln (+7.1 pct) (-100.0 - -94.2 pct) Net 8 mln 249 mln 30 mln - 50 mln (-96.4 pct) (+48.1 pct) (-90.4 - -84.1 pct) EPS 5.46 yen 152.88 yen 18.38 yen - 30.63 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Charm Care Corporation . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.