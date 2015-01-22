(Adds company forecast) Jan 22 (Reuters)- ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 900 mln 1.02 1.40 - 1.55 (-11.3 pct) (+2.7 pct) (+2.6 - +13.6 pct) Operating loss 25 mln 6 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-78.5 pct) Recurring loss 22 mln 8 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-74.4 pct) Net loss 30 mln loss 1 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln EPS loss 4.78 yen loss 0.21 yen loss 7.87 yen - 0.00 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 2.00 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.