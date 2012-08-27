UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AUGUST 27 (Reuters) - Pigeon Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Jan 31, 2013 Jan 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 64.90 64.30 Operating 6.20 5.65 Recurring 6.10 5.55 Net 3.50 3.30 EPS 174.88 yen 164.88 yen NOTE - Pigeon Corp is a major manufacturer of baby care goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources