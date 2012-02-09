Corrects year earlier period to 9M ended Dec 31,2010.
FUJIYA
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended 9M ended Year to
Six months to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012
Jun 30, 2012
RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY
COMPANY
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 87.64 62.08 90.50
43.00
(+3.3 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 1.04
loss 184 mln 1.80 200 mln
(+72.7 pct)
(+9.0 pct) Recurring 1.82 580 mln
2.50 400 mln
(+37.7 pct)
(+18.0 pct) Net 544 mln 379 mln
2.00 200 mln
(+267.1
pct)
EPS Y2.11 Y1.47 Y7.76
Y0.78
Annual div nil
NOTE - Fujiya Co Ltd is a major confectioner
