(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 24 (Reuters)- Kagome Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 193.00 196.23 167.00 109.00 (-1.6 pct) (+9.0 pct) (+5.1 pct) Operating 6.78 9.28 6.10 4.80 (-27.0 pct) (+9.6 pct) (-4.4 pct) Recurring 7.53 10.03 6.20 5.00 (-24.9 pct) (+8.8 pct) (-8.6 pct) Net 5.11 6.48 3.30 3.00 (-21.2 pct) (+53.7 pct) (-24.9 pct) EPS 51.39 yen 65.15 yen 33.27 yen 30.25 yen Ann Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen 16.50 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 22.00 yen 20.00 yen 16.50 yen NOTE - Kagome Co Ltd is a major producer of tomato processed foods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .