(Corrects accounting period as follows because of accounting period change) May 6 Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.80 1.56 Operating 20 mln 14 mln Recurring 35 mln 15 mln Net 35 mln 12 mln EPS 3.50 yen 1.20 yen NOTE - Tofuku Flour Mills Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2006.FU