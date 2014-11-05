(Adds company forecast) Nov 4 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.39 3.52 877 mln (-3.7 pct) (-9.4 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 55 mln 69 mln loss 70 mln (-19.2 pct) (-69.4 pct) Recurring 53 mln 79 mln loss 73 mln (-33.0 pct) (-65.2 pct) Net 20 mln 69 mln loss 74 mln (-69.8 pct) (-63.5 pct) EPS 4.80 yen 15.89 yen loss 16.93 yen EPS Diluted 4.69 yen 15.76 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)